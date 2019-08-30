In his Aug. 25 op-ed, “The fight against terrorism is far from over,” former director of the Central Intelligence Agency and former defense secretary Leon E. Panetta argued that we can bring peace and unity in Afghanistan through our current strategy, a sort of Middle East Marshall Plan, which he maintained has achieved “social, political, security and humanitarian gains.” Counting on that strategy’s success ignores the vast cultural differences between Western Christian individualism and Eastern Islamic tribalism. That difference explains why we’ve been in Afghanistan nearly 18 years.

Pure tribalism was a closed social system, designed to defend against outsiders. To survive, the tribe demanded internal unity. A complex matrix of interlocking marriages and sacrosanct customs and traditions, intense loyalty from each to each. The Islamic faith was built around them.

In most places, modernity has eroded the boundaries of the traditional tribal society. In Afghanistan, tribes still exist. Historically, tribes united only when all were threatened by a common enemy, and then only for as long as the threat existed. Current reports from the field suggest that only those tribes likely to benefit from a central governing body’s largesse will offer their support, and then only for as long as the benefits continue. The Marshall Plan was successful because it dealt with European countries that had strong national identities. The identity of many Afghans doesn’t extend beyond family, village and mosque.

Given all this, it’s hard to see how our efforts could create an Afghan nation-state. President Trump has it right. For once.

John M. Fadden, Fredericksburg

