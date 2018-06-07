Hamas, according to the June 1 front-page article “Hamas on precarious footing as Gaza Strip’s misery grows,” has “no obvious way to ease a blockade that is crippling local living conditions and stoking popular discontent.” That is not true. The obvious, but too often ignored, way for Hamas to ease the blockade is to renounce violence and terrorism and in good faith pursue peace with its neighbor, Israel. If Hamas did that, the blockade would be gone in short order.

Jerome S. Fortinsky, Larchmont, N.Y.