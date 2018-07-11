The July 5 Style article “Defending God-given rights” introduced readers to the Alliance Defending Freedom and its legal spokeswoman, Kristen Waggoner. It didn’t introduce readers to the harm that ADF causes.

According to the National Center for Transgender Equality, 40 percent of transgender people report attempting suicide, and 92 percent of those report an attempt before age 25. I work for the Trevor Project, the leading national organization focused on suicide prevention and crisis intervention for LGBTQ youths. We run the nation’s only 24/7 suicide lifeline for LGBTQ youths, so we see the evident correlations between negative headlines and caller influxes. The article fawned over Ms. Waggoner’s bob and bracelet but failed to acknowledge the havoc this spokeswoman can wreak on the lives of vulnerable youths.

I am a proud person of faith. This corruption of Christianity is appalling and antithetical to the love my faith teaches. A triumphant saga of a discriminatory organization and its shameful litigation mischaracterizes the organization as a protagonist, despite its antagonistic exploitation of my faith.

Don’t spoil the victor; see her victims.

Sam Brinton, Washington

The writer is head of advocacy

and government affairs for the Trevor Project.

I was disappointed that “Defending God-given rights” failed to mention the countless Americans who are victims of the legal strategy that Kristen Waggoner and her organization, Alliance Defending Freedom, push. As a lawyer at Americans United for Separation of Church and State, I represent those who suffer harm under ADF’s version of religious freedom. We represent University of Notre Dame students who worry about their health and education because their university blocks their access to birth control. We fought for a lesbian couple whom a West Virginia county clerk called an “abomination” when they sought a marriage license. And we’re fighting policies that would allow state-funded foster-care agencies to turn away potential parents and mentors because they are the wrong religion, as one Jewish woman was told in South Carolina.

We support Ms. Waggoner’s — indeed, all Americans’ — right to believe or not. But religious freedom isn’t the right to use your religion to harm others. And ADF’s weaponization of religious freedom isn’t just a legal theory that sometimes wins in court; it’s also a cudgel that denies dignity to LGBTQ people, women and others.

Kelly Percival, Washington

“Defending God-given rights” should be the next Supreme Court’s greatest challenge ever — or not necessarily defending, but adjudicating.

Before proclaiming they have a “God-given” right to discriminate against those who do not share their beliefs or whose lifestyle they oppose, evangelical Christians (and all others who believe in a higher power) should first prove to the court that the deity they worship exists. Absent such proof, faith-based beliefs (hoping that something is true) should be treated no differently from any other belief and accorded no special treatment or protection under the laws of this nation.

J.A. Steiner, Rockville