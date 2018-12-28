Mitch Daniels wrote in his Dec. 27 Thursday Opinion commentary, “Things aren’t as bad as we think,” about the fallaciousness of many negative predictions about the future and the corresponding value of positivity. This Republican politician omits one thing, however, in his Pollyannaish exhortation for us to trust things as they are: the prospect of cataclysm from anthropomorphic global warming. This is the one pessimistic forecast we can’t afford to ignore, even if an old, wealthy man such as Mr. Daniels won’t live to see the worst effects of his probably-too-sanguine view.

Brendan Martin, Arlington