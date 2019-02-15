Regarding Henry Olsen’s Feb. 12 column excerpt, “Klobuchar is Trump’s worst nightmare” [op-ed]:

Mr. Olsen was correct in identifying Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) as President Trump’s worst nightmare for all of the reasons he identified, especially given the identity politics sweeping much of the Democratic Party that even this Democrat finds tiresome. Mr. Olsen probably is correct that former vice president Joe Biden stands in her way because of their overlapping appeal.

However, I believe there is a simple way for Ms. Klobuchar to break out of the pack quickly: Mr. Biden, out of his love of country, could simply throw his support to her and offer to team up as her vice-presidential nominee. The reverse order is okay by me also, but it is probably not in tune with the times, and it is less likely to succeed in unseating Mr. Trump.

Robert Ehrlich, Lorton