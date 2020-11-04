“We’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court — we want all voting to stop,” Trump said in the wake of a sharply contrasting statement from former vice president Joe Biden calling for patience as all the ballots were tallied. “We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning and add them to the list,” Trump went on.

And Trump proved again that he can’t even be consistent with his own lies (for starters, there is no “voting” happening) when his own interests are at stake. He thus blatantly contradicted himself by saying that the one place where he did want vote counts to continue was Arizona — because he was trailing there and has, according to the Associated Press, lost the state.

One disgraceful statement cascaded upon another, with Trump inventing a fantasy of victory even as ballots continued to be counted in places where Biden was expected to do well. “This is a fraud on the American public,” Trump said. “This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election.”

No, he has not won the election. In fact, there is a high likelihood that when local officials count all the legitimate ballots, he will lose and Biden will win. Only a dictator picks the vote count he likes best. Will Republican politicians and Republican judges — assuming there is still a distinction between the two — insist that this despotic fraudster not be allowed to extinguish our tradition of republican democracy?

This is a time for choosing.

Let us also notice that Democratic elected officials tried to prevent the power grab Trump is attempting by asking Republican legislatures in states with outdated processing rules to reform them so the election night vote count could go more quickly. They were asking only for rules that have worked well in other states to accommodate the record-breaking outpouring of mailed ballots during the pandemic.

In Pennsylvania in particular, the Democratic secretary of the commonwealth pleaded with the Republican state legislature to permit the processing of millions of mailed ballots well in advance of Election Day to facilitate the count. That the legislature refused all but the most minor changes suggests that some lawmakers were prepared to be complicit in Trump’s power grab.

And even if Trump’s attempted theft is foiled, we cannot as a nation blithely ignore that it is our outdated, anti-democratic electoral college system that put us in this dire situation in the first place. As of 11 a.m., Biden led Trump in the popular vote by 69.2 million to 66.5 million. Biden’s popular lead will almost certainly grow as more ballots are counted in California and in urban areas of the contested states.

The 2000 election that awarded victory to the loser of the popular vote could be written off as a fluke (although it should not have been). The 2016 election, in which Hillary Clinton outpolled Trump by nearly 2.9 million nationwide, was a grave warning.

Now we know that all claims that the electoral college is some kind of useful device are purely partisan hokum. We face a crisis precisely because the electoral system we use is irrational, discriminatory and subject to the whims of the casino.

Yes, it is genuinely troubling that a president who behaved as irresponsibly and reprehensibly as Trump did was not routed by a far larger margin. The election proved beyond doubt how divided we are along partisan and ideological lines.

Trump got within cheating distance because, according to exit polling, he secured over 90 percent of Republican votes and over 80 percent of the ballots from voters who call themselves conservative. The Never Trumpers on the right were, alas, always a small minority within their own camp. Trump won nearly 6 in 10 of the votes cast by Whites and about a third of the ballots cast by Latinos, a finding that will rightly spark much soul-searching among progressives and Democrats.

But these are questions to be discussed and debated later. For now, there is only one urgent issue: to stop a selfish and reckless president from demolishing our democratic system. Count the ballots. Let the voters prevail.