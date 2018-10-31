The Oct. 27 editorial “A lopsided Mideast policy” might have mentioned the cornerstone regional goal of every U.S. president for decades: a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian standoff. In addition to omitting this, the editorial accused Iran of aggression in Syria without mentioning that Iran was acting in concert with Syria, Russia and the United States in confronting the Islamic State, a problem created by the mindless 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq. To compound these omissions, President Barack Obama was lashed for the Iran nuclear deal, but the United States was only one party in this initiative (the others being the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Russia, China and the European Union).

Peace and stability in the Middle East are not advanced by selective memory, taking sides in ancient feuds over monotheistic dominance or breaking with our longtime Western democratic allies. The mess in the region can be addressed only by a fair, two-state solution and a turn from the mistaken policies of the past that our current administration continues to promote.

Eric R. Carey, Arlington