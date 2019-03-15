Regarding Michelle Singletary’s March 13 The Color of Money column, “Federal workers should save now in case government shuts down again” [news]:

With more than half of Americans living paycheck to paycheck, how is that plausible advice?

Why should the onus be on us to prepare rather than to expect our government to function like a group of adults? While I agree that saving for the future is always in one’s best interest, in this case, we should stop putting out fires and force those who represent us to take responsibility for their actions.

Heather Dempsey, Stafford