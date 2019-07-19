Regarding the July 17 editorial “A wake-up call on D.C. statehood”:

A recent Gallup poll showed that most respondents thought the District should not attain statehood. D.C. statehood is an unformed issue in the minds of most Americans. It’s not a kitchen-table issue. Qualitative research is needed, not a poll at this point.

As part of a 1990s research project, I conducted focus groups in several states. Pre-session questionnaires demonstrated little knowledge of the District’s political status. As panelists received new information in the focus groups, lively discussions broke out. Opinions evolved. By the end of the sessions, nearly all panelists favored D.C. voting representation in Congress, with a majority in favor of at least one vote in the Senate. Only a few favored Maryland’s absorption of the District. However, a majority of panelists still did not favor statehood, even though they believed the District should have voting representation in both houses of Congress.

One area where quantitative research (polling) is valid is asking the opinions of D.C. residents. They have had enough information to process an informed opinion. A 2015 Post poll found that 67 percent favored D.C. statehood. These are the Americans currently excluded from full U.S. democracy. The District has all the responsibilities of a state, just few of the rights. The District has a greater voting-age population than three states, and is close to others.

Edward M. Meyers, Washington

The writer is a former D.C. director of policy.

