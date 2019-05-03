Remember the foreboding tale of a “Silent Spring,” by Rachel Carson? Fairfax County citizens are experiencing their own silent spring this season, this time brought on by the cutting down of mature trees by noisy machinery along streams that are eroding from decades of poor urban planning. The April 30 Health & Science article “Giving wings to conservation” was an inspiring piece on how people have been able to support bird populations using eBird technology to track migration trends and design solutions to support bird populations.

As a birder who uses eBird, I delight in identifying and recording neighborhood birds. Over the past decade, I’ve valued the local woods that support a variety of wildlife, including a family of barred owls. Observing owlets perched on a nearby beech tree, being fed by doting parents and listening to their call of “who cooks for you” echoing through the forest, has brought untold joy. Unfortunately, the county’s decision to “restore” stream corridors has come at a high cost for wildlife and humans. The ongoing destruction of the forest with no consideration for birds has resulted in silence. The owls have left. The destruction of their tree homes has resulted in an exodus that could have been prevented if we had considered how our actions might affect the wildlife. Will the owls return? We can only hope.

Citizen science using technology such as eBird can provide an opportunity not only to fix what we’ve broken but also to plan with wildlife in mind and, ultimately, protect our own well-being.

Laura Anderko, Annandale