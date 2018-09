In the Sept. 11 front-page article “PLO ordered to close office in U.S.,” Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat was quoted as claiming that the U.S. administration has decided to destroy a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Apparently, he would like us to forget that Palestinian leaders have already rejected several U.S. and Israeli proposals for a two-state solution and have offered none of their own.

Allen Minton, Bethesda