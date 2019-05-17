Regarding Richard Cohen’s May 14 op-ed, “Build a fence around the Holocaust”:

Were Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-Mich.) ancestors “creating a haven for the Jewish people” when they pressed the British government to issue “White Papers” in the 1930s to prevent Jewish refugees from entering Palestine, thereby dooming them? Were her ancestors expressing “horror at the murder of most European Jews” when the grand mufti of Jerusalem met with Adolf Hitler in Berlin on Nov. 28, 1941, and thanked Hitler — according to the official record of their conversation — for the sympathy Hitler had “always shown for the Arab and especially the Palestinian cause”?

Nathan Lewin, Potomac