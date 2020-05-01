Corbin Lyday, Washington

Regarding the April 29 news article “Trump signs order to keep meat processors open as worker deaths mount”:

Until the Trump administration provides (or requires employers to provide) adequate safety gear to essential workers at meat-processing plants and mandates modification of production methods to reduce the transmission of the novel coronavirus, American consumers should forgo purchasing meat. Though a boycott would, unfortunately, harm farmers financially, action is needed to protest lives being lost at meatpacking plants because of the novel coronavirus.

The president’s latest executive order, which will likely relieve corporate entities of legal liability should they fail to take precautions needed to preserve the health and safety of plant workers during this pandemic, is his latest travesty.

Rachele Valente, Burke

It is necessary to open meat-processing plants to prevent shortages, hoarding and public panic — and to provide income for farmers. This can be done while protecting workers, their families and communities using sound industrial hygiene principles.

Workers should wear full-face permanent respirators with a 50 protection factor and full-face fitting capabilities, not N95s with a 5 protection factor, and they should be sanitized after every use. Workers should wear full-coverage workwear, which should be washed by the employer after every shift. Workers need to be tested for the novel coronavirus before returning to work. Workers already wear gloves, and the Food and Drug Administration requires sanitizing plants every night to protect the meat.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has an enforceable respirator program and personal protective equipment regulations. It has substantial enforcement capabilities with close to 1,000 inspectors, and the states have perhaps 800. OSHA could, with some difficulty, also use its general duty clause to protect employees from grave dangers. It could issue an emergency temporary standard with more detailed requirements, and that probably would be upheld by the courts.

If employers followed the above provisions, it is unlikely that workers would expose their families and communities.

Charles Gordon, Gaithersburg

The writer is a retired lawyer for the

Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

In her April 28 Tuesday Opinion column, “Aging in America may never be the same,” Michele L. Norris highlighted the deficits and challenges facing for-profit nursing homes and assisted-living centers. As a geriatric clinical social worker, I’ve seen, up close, the problems of understaffing, poor infection control, the severe limitations of the fee-for-service insurance system, and the burden it places on doctors, therapists and other health-care providers. However, this is true throughout the entire for-profit health-care system in this country.

The novel coronavirus pandemic is exposing all the problems with access to health care in this country, and how making a profit for the insurance and pharmaceutical industries leaves providers and patients as the big losers. I would like to change the title of Ms. Norris’s column to “Health care in America may never be the same.”

I hope that in a post-pandemic world, it will not be the same. We are long overdue for a major overhaul that prioritizes equity, access for all and health care as a fundamental human right, not a privilege for those who can afford it.

Joseph A. Izzo, Washington

Regarding the April 27 Metro article “In desperate need of fall students, colleges are luring them in with incentives”:

As a Georgetown University international student, I was delighted to read that many schools acknowledge the importance of welcoming students back to campus this fall.

Health should be a priority, but going back to campus with rigorous safety measures would allow many of us to feel that our efforts are worthwhile.

I quit my job and moved from Colombia to the United States in January to pursue my master’s degree. I was looking forward to using the university’s facilities, taking advantage of the networking opportunities and events, and living the overall experience of going back to school in another country.

Because of the novel coronavirus, I’m away from the ones I love, my savings are worth much less because of the devaluation of the Colombian peso, and I’m not getting what I signed up for. If classes continue online next semester, I could have stayed home, saved money and kept my job, and I would have had the same educational experience.

Carolina Calkins, Arlington

I understand that the April 30 news article “It’s problematic to draw a comparison between other tolls and covid-19 deaths” attempted to bring out the human toll from this terrible pandemic by comparing it to Vietnam War casualties.

Historians estimate 3 million Vietnamese perished in that misbegotten war. We ought not to abet those who insist only the United States matters in our global village.

While any death represents a tragedy, it isn’t fair to compare the passing of an old geezer such as myself to the death of a 20-year-old soldier. The preponderance of those taken away by the novel coronavirus comes from my demographic. A much better comparison would be years of life lost to war or pandemic.

Health-care workers merit a fair comparison to soldiers. Both stand in harm’s way. But for the rest of us, who catch the thing by happenstance, we ought not diminish the courage and dedication of soldiers by comparing our deaths to their voluntary sacrifice.

