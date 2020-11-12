A dire consequence is that overloaded health-care systems — the reason to “flatten the curve” in the spring — are becoming grim reality. In Illinois, health-care workers wrote the governor and the mayor of Chicago, saying the state will surpass its intensive care unit capacity by Thanksgiving, in less than two weeks. The University of Kansas Health System is getting appeals from Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Iowa and Nebraska seeking hospital beds. In Idaho, the spread has become so rampant that a chain of clinics can’t even answer all the phone calls flooding in. The chief executive of a group that operates 14 hospitals in southwest and western Michigan announced it may hit capacity in a matter of days. A top Wisconsin medical official said the state “is very close to a tipping point,” after which hospitals may not be able to serve everyone who becomes severely ill. Nationwide hospitalizations have now zoomed past the April and July peaks.

Another sign of spreading illness, test positivity, is also skyrocketing; 39 states have a rate above 5 percent. The World Health Organization has advised that it should be below 5 percent for 14 days before reopening.

On Wednesday, 1,549 people died from the virus in the United States. Would the leadership of the nation be on high alert if, say, that many people were killed in three jumbo-jet crashes? If a terrorist group or foreign attacker drew such an awful toll on a single day? Yet there was not a word from President Trump, so self-absorbed with his election defeat and the mirage of voter fraud that he seems unable and unwilling to deal with an extreme national crisis. Mr. Trump is still president; each day of inaction is another day of loss for the American people.

Individuals still have the power to improve their chances and help those around them: Wear face masks everywhere in public, keep socially distanced, avoid large crowds and tightly packed indoor spaces, and practice good hygiene. Rethink the risks of everything, including Thanksgiving family celebrations that could become superspreader events. Bars, restaurants and gyms in many places should close temporarily. Congress ought to be preparing another stimulus package to support businesses hurt by winter restrictions and to provide the necessary personal protective equipment for the coming deluge. A vaccine won’t be widely available for some months. Until then, strong action could save lives and enable a speedier recovery. Failure to act will prolong the economic damage — and sentence tens of thousands of people to death.

