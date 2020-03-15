CareFirst’s then-president told D.C. insurance regulators that its surplus was “an essential requirement that represents amounts held for the protection of subscribers to assure that, come what may [i.e., a pandemic], their claims will be paid.” CareFirst paid more than $3 billion in claims in 2013.

D.C. insurance regulators and the BlueCross BlueShield Association require CareFirst to maintain sufficient reserve minimums, below which CareFirst’s license can be canceled and regulators can take control of the company. Today, CareFirst maintains a reserve of more than $1 billion to protect 3.3 million members.

AD

AD

Hospital costs to treat the novel coronavirus could exceed $3,000, and testing for the virus in private facilities could be close $1,000. To be sure, governments are looking for ways to mitigate these costs, but insurance carriers will likely have to cover most of the expenses. CareFirst has enough reserves to cover covid-19 expenses for less than 8 percent of its members.

In 2014, Appleseed and Ms. Cheh argued the threat of a pandemic was low. Now that a pandemic is upon us, I wonder where they stand on the issue.

Michel Daley, Washington

My family lives in Italy, and I have been closely following the development of the coronavirus in that country. The numbers are skyrocketing, both in infections and death. What is happening in Italy will happen here: Italy had the bad luck of getting an early start, but the pattern is already visible in several European countries and in the United States.

AD

AD

The advantage for the Italian population is that health care is public, free and excellent. And that country’s social security provides paid sick leave. I believe the situation in the United States is much worse than we can see at the moment, because many people are not able to be tested because they lack health insurance and they cannot afford missing work even if they might have been exposed to the virus.

This situation should let us reflect on the fact that health care is a public service that benefits everybody. Having excellent private health insurance is not protecting you from the people around you who cannot afford it. If we could finally accept that everybody deserves health care, we would improve our own health as well. It is not charity, and it is not socialism; it is common sense.

Stefania Clerici, Chevy Chase

AD

AD

Two simple ways to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus: First, if you are sick, wear a face mask when you must go out in public places. The mask has three important benefits: It will block most of the particulates coming from your cough or sneeze from getting into the air for others to breathe; it will block some of the particulates already in the air from being inhaled; and by far the most important benefit, the mask blocks the wearer from touching his own face with his own hands.

The second but seldom discussed way to prevent the spread of the virus is the use of protective gloves. Gloves prevent the virus from coming in contact with your skin. Washing your hands while wearing protective gloves is many times more efficient and effective for removing the virus than simply washing your hands directly. Protective gloves should be changed or washed frequently while in public and removed and discarded immediately when you arrive back home.

Ronald Carey, Edgecomb, Maine

AD

AD

The Post is replete with articles describing the difficulty even symptomatic Americans are having getting access to a coronavirus test. Meanwhile, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), who is asymptomatic and says he has no recollection of interacting with a Brazilian official who has tested positive for the virus, has been able to secure a test. How is this possible?

Barbara E. Taylor, Arlington

Why are Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman waging economic war against the United States? And why isn’t President Trump responding, for example, with economic sanctions? And, finally, why are we banning our allies from France and Germany, who are honestly reporting coronavirus statistics, but opening our doors to the Saudis and the Russians, whose countries refuse to make public their own coronavirus statistics?

Certainly, the coronavirus is shaking the stock market. But the news agencies, our government leaders and Mr. Trump should acknowledge the terrible effects also coming from the artificial oil war manufactured by Mr. Trump’s dear friends.