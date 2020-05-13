It has been dismaying to witness the lack of community in the refusal of so many to take the smallest steps to protect their neighbors (wear a mask, eat more vegetables) in the name of freedom. Not sure that’s how we behave as “warriors.”
Jan Selbo, Warrenton
The May 9 front-page photograph “Still grateful after 75 years” depicted the president, first lady and at least five of the most vulnerable distinguished citizens without masks at the National World War II Memorial. Compare that with the photograph of members of Hong Kong legislature all wearing masks [“Political unrest leads to a scuffle”].
Are our leaders so vain that they would present such a risky example to the rest of the world? Surely, we must be a laughingstock for other nations who take this threat seriously.
Paula Refo, Warrenton