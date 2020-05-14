Climate change and the national debt both constitute a theft of future generations’ well-being. Surely Mr. Samuelson understands that pandemic-related federal spending could positively shift the economic and political calculus around a carbon tax. With oil prices at historic lows, this is an opportune moment to begin the shift away from fossil fuels. Revenue generated from such a tax could be divided between sending rebates to the most vulnerable people in the current generation and reducing the need to borrow for other federal spending, alleviating somewhat the debt burden on future generations.
Keith Kozloff, Takoma Park
The writer is an environmental economist retired from the federal government.