In his May 11 op-ed, “The national debt is out of control,” Robert J. Samuelson decried the exploding national debt, whose costs will be borne by future generations. Among his list of irresponsible spending proposals by politicians before the pandemic, he included Republican tax cuts and Democratic measures to combat global warming. The pandemic has laid bare both a glimpse of a world without fossil fuels and the folly of running this country’s fiscal affairs with one hand tied behind our backs — the ability to raise new revenue.

Climate change and the national debt both constitute a theft of future generations’ well-being. Surely Mr. Samuelson understands that pandemic-related federal spending could positively shift the economic and political calculus around a carbon tax. With oil prices at historic lows, this is an opportune moment to begin the shift away from fossil fuels. Revenue generated from such a tax could be divided between sending rebates to the most vulnerable people in the current generation and reducing the need to borrow for other federal spending, alleviating somewhat the debt burden on future generations.

Keith Kozloff, Takoma Park

The writer is an environmental economist retired from the federal government.