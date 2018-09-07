As someone who has visited Claude Moore Colonial Farm with my family for many years, I found the description of some issues cited by the National Park Service to be far different from my experience [“Park Service cited colonial farm’s problems long before eviction,” Metro, Sept. 2].

The farm holds several popular Market Fairs each year that feature food and activities reminiscent of such gatherings in the 18th century. Contrary to the National Park Service, I have never seen what an unbiased observer would remotely call a “carnival attraction.” There is usually a small booth in the style of a colonial tavern where costumed interpreters sell colonial-style beer and cider. This seems no different than the beverages sold to adults at Colonial Williamsburg and similar places. I have never seen any rowdiness among the family crowd, unless the Park Service objects to an occasional “huzzah.”

It is also baffling that the Park Service objects to the sedate gift shop at the entrance to the farm or, for that matter, the shop at the back that sometimes sells donated used books to grateful readers.

It seems apparent that the Park Service views the farm as a thorn in its side and wishes it gone regardless of the fact that it will deprive Northern Virginians of a source of pleasure and enlightenment. I hope the farm can be saved.

Stuart Endick, Burke