What works is social distancing to break the chains of transmission of a virus that leaps from person to person. We know it works because the early, explosive growth of new infections has slowed. But new infections and deaths are not yet on a downward slope. Every day, 2,000 lives are being lost. It is too soon to return willy-nilly to crowded places or to drop vigilance about masks, hand-washing and discretionary travel.

President Trump, who should be guiding a national response to the pandemic, has instead abdicated responsibility, shifting it to governors and local leaders. This will be remembered as a dark hour of the presidency during which the call for an inspiring leader with a coherent strategy went unanswered. Instead, the public was told by Mr. Trump not to expect help: “You know, we’re not a shipping clerk.” Just as irresponsibly, his son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, is raising expectations that the pandemic will vanish like spring rains. He announced breezily that, “by June, a lot of the country should be back to normal. And the hope is that by July the country is really rocking again.” Such ungrounded happy talk will lead only to more discouragement and disillusionment later.

The economic distress is genuine, but it requires a calibrated reopening so as not to risk flare-ups that would be only more costly later. Absent a vaccine or therapy, the path to this reopening is clear: a process of testing, contact tracing, isolating the sick and returning to work in ways that will not endanger the healthy. Unfortunately, the tools for managing the next phase are not yet fully in place. Diagnostic testing is still running behind the levels needed, and contact tracing is just getting off the ground.

The complex choreography of reopening now falls to governors and mayors. Already, they are headed in different directions, some holding to the same restrictions as in April, but many others loosening the reins now. They must tell a restive public — as Mr. Trump is loath to do — not to expect a sudden return to normal as we knew it before. Those who are taking the risk of relaxing restrictions now must be prepared to retreat if infection rates begin to spike again. The virus will relentlessly exploit any gaps. If some jurisdictions allow it to regain momentum, it could ignite a second wave of disease for others as well as for them.

The only sustainable way back to normal is for everyone to stick with social distancing, hold realistic expectations, and carefully manage the easing, step by step, tested and traced, until the day when an effective, safe vaccine arrives.

