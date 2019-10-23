I am a Native American former Hill staffer to former congressman John Conyers Jr. (D-Mich.). I am a member of the American Bar Association’s Coalition on Racial and Ethnic Justice. I was struck when looking at the photograph that there isn’t a single person of color. We know the Republican Party is the party of racist, old, white men. But the Democratic Party lauds itself on being the big-tent party that promotes diversity and inclusion.

Yes, Ms. Pelosi is standing up to a belligerent Mr. Trump. Yes, the generals look uncomfortable and ashamed to be in the room in such an embarrassing display of Mr. Trump’s narcissism. But in a photographic moment that may forever be remembered in the annals of our nation, people of color were excluded.

We can do better. We need Ms. Pelosi to lead in terms of diversity and racial inclusion in her senior staff and throughout the House. And we need journalists and commentators to look critically at these moments because the camera is capturing not just the history but the exclusion as well.

Jared Hautamaki, Silver Spring

AD