By scrutinizing this proposal, Mr. Franchot is being a good steward of our tax dollars.

Unfortunately, MDOT has made it difficult for elected officials and the public to evaluate the project.

AD

MDOT has repeatedly failed to provide crucial information, such as how much motorists will pay to use the toll lanes, its rationale for rejecting an alternative proposed by Montgomery County officials and data to assess whether MDOT’s plan will actually address congestion.

AD

Recently, Rep. Anthony G. Brown (D-Md.) and Sens. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Ben Cardin (D-Md.) pressed MDOT to be more transparent. Thus far, MDOT has not been transparent and has instead sought to jam through a quick vote that would allow it to speed up the Beltway expansion.

I’m glad Mr. Franchot wants more time to scrutinize this $11 billion proposal.

Barbara Coufal, Bethesda

AD