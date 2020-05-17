As a newly minted U.S. citizen, I sympathize with the predicament of the thousands of people stuck in citizenship “limbo,” as Catherine Rampell wrote in her May 15 op-ed, “Let them be sworn in.” I feel exceptionally lucky to have squeezed in just under the wire, after being sworn in on Presidents’ Day. This was just six weeks after my final interview, so I was struck by what seems to have been a long lag between Monique Akinpelu’s final interview in July 2019 and the scheduled swearing-in on March 20. Just as important was that I was able to register to vote immediately after the ceremony, so I am now an eligible voter, which is, as is frequently emphasized, one of the core rights and duties of citizenship.