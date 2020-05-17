As a newly minted U.S. citizen, I sympathize with the predicament of the thousands of people stuck in citizenship “limbo,” as Catherine Rampell wrote in her May 15 op-ed, “Let them be sworn in.” I feel exceptionally lucky to have squeezed in just under the wire, after being sworn in on Presidents’ Day. This was just six weeks after my final interview, so I was struck by what seems to have been a long lag between Monique Akinpelu’s final interview in July 2019 and the scheduled swearing-in on March 20. Just as important was that I was able to register to vote immediately after the ceremony, so I am now an eligible voter, which is, as is frequently emphasized, one of the core rights and duties of citizenship.

As Ms. Rampell pointed out, there are ways to conduct a swearing-in safely, and possibly even remotely, if the will is there to make this happen for prospective citizens, for whom this is often a monumentally significant life change and the culmination of years of sacrifice and effort.

Incidentally, I applied for a U.S. passport the next day but won’t be able to travel until the State Department reopens and clears the backlog of applications. However, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, where the best advice is to go nowhere, that is not (yet) a burden.

C. Mark Blackden, Alexandria