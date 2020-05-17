As Ms. Rampell pointed out, there are ways to conduct a swearing-in safely, and possibly even remotely, if the will is there to make this happen for prospective citizens, for whom this is often a monumentally significant life change and the culmination of years of sacrifice and effort.
Incidentally, I applied for a U.S. passport the next day but won’t be able to travel until the State Department reopens and clears the backlog of applications. However, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, where the best advice is to go nowhere, that is not (yet) a burden.
C. Mark Blackden, Alexandria