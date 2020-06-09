The idea that we are now giving men and women violent machinery meant for war is a toxic mistake. This equipment is Agent Orange in the vegetable garden. It communicates a subliminal “license to unleash justice” rather than showing mercy, and that license is far too tempting to resist for those itching to use it. What we should be doing with that funding is making salaries high enough to attract more recruits, weeding out those recruits who exhibit a more aggressive psychological profile and finally requiring ongoing psychological education to keep a hurt pride from becoming a lethal weapon.

Charles Glendinning, Ashton

Defunding police is cutting your nose off to spite your face. Remove the military hardware and clothing from police forces and cancel all training contracts with the Israel Defense Forces.

Alan P. Goldstein, Springfield

For years, police unions have effectively resisted checks on officers’ behavior by blocking proposed reforms to strengthen independent oversight that would increase accountability for misbehavior. Yet the June 8 front-page article “Police reform no ‘slam dunk’ ” failed to mention the role of police unions. Why? More laws, better databases and improved coordination will not change street-level police enforcement unless there are consequences enforced by managers with strong incentives to punish misconduct. Until the power of police unions is confronted by policymakers, excessive force during arrests and racist targeting of suspects will continue.

George Guess, Potomac

As I read the June 8 front-page article “Police reform no ‘slam dunk,’ ” I was reminded of the United States’ traditional two-step process for dealing with problems. Step one is benign neglect, followed by step two, overreaction.

I am a firm believer that any legislation introduced within 30 days of a crisis is likely an overreaction or political pandering or both. We need to be cautioned by H.L. Mencken’s thought: “For every complex problem there is an answer that is clear, simple, and wrong.” Let’s get this one right.

Paul Krumhaus, Annandale

I have been aware that police standard practice (unofficially, of course) included corporal punishment if suspected perpetrators made the police exert extra effort to arrest them. The Rodney King incident was an example. But the police abuse cases being protested these days seem different. They are cases in which it seems the police were just being mean or ill-tempered or perhaps bigoted. Those officers don’t belong on any U.S. police force. Union contracts that protect such bad police should be voided by our courts. Also, police body cameras must be turned on whenever police are interacting with the public.

Barry Mendelsohn, Ashburn

The number of police officers killed in the line of duty in 2019: 48. While I hear the call for a national dialogue on race in the United States, what I hear is a one-sided condemnation of the police. If 48 police officers died last year in the line of duty, maybe there needs to be a reform of the behavior that caused these deaths and the death of the 18-year-old man who was shot and killed on Brentwood Road NE in the District on Saturday that received about 50 words in the June 7 Metro Digest item “Man is found shot, killed in Northeast.” As with most things, there is often another side to the story.

Let’s hope for a real dialogue in which people listen attentively to both sides of the story, reflecting calmly on the other person’s point of view.

Michael Finnegan, Kensington