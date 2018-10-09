As someone who is being contacted by various Democratic groups about canvassing, fundraising and outreach, I am honestly so sick of this narrative that I didn’t even want to read the Oct. 7 Washington Post Magazine article “Will the Democrats Wake Up Before 2020?”

Since the 1990s, Republicans have systematically gerrymandered state districts to guarantee themselves a majority of House seats, even in decidedly blue states such as Michigan. The headline of the article has a tone of expecting people — or, in this case, an entire political party — to pick themselves up by their bootstraps despite the game being rigged against them. Readers can grasp the concept of political gamesmanship that was put into play well more than two decades ago by Newt Gingrich. Of course, Democrats would be blamed for not foreseeing a full shift in the rules of the game back then.

Ellen Treimel, Hyattsville