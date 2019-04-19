The April 14 front-page article “D.C. family grapples with the politics of choosing a school” took me back to when I started first grade. That was in the fall of 1967, when I became the only white student attending Powell Elementary at 14th and Upshur streets NW. I knew that my enrollment at Powell was the result of the landmark desegregation decision issued that June by Judge J. Skelly Wright. But I never knew much about the specifics of the decision (Hobson v. Hansen), and I did not actually get a copy of it and read it until a year or so ago.

One focus of the judge’s decision was the use at the time of “optional zones” for school enrollment. The decision had pointed language on that topic: The judge found that the optional zones allowed white students to “escape” their neighborhood schools when those schools had low white enrollments, “thus making the economic and racial segregation of the public school children more complete than it would otherwise be.” Even though I know that more than a half-century has passed since Wright’s decision and the issues highlighted in the article differ in numerous ways from the ones he addressed, I also can’t help but get a sense of the more things change, the more they stay the same.

Michael Sieverts, Arlington