The pope evidently experienced a moment that many of us (particularly women) instantly recognized: Someone is grabbing me, I am not safe, I have to do something right this second to stop this from happening. His experience, not her intent, defines what happened. In fact, His holiness set an excellent example for anyone who might face unwanted touch from, say, a coach. Or a teacher. Or a priest. However, his apology sends precisely the wrong message: that it is at best impolite and at worst not Christian to actively resist those who violate your personal boundaries. He should consider recanting that apology.