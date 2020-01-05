Ruth Marcus’s Jan. 3 op-ed, “The pope shows us how to apologize,” called Pope Francis’s reaction to being grabbed and pulled an “illustration of the frayed state of our collective nerves.” I offer a different interpretation. The pope’s reaction was a clear and firm enforcement of his personal boundary. He reacted to touch that was unwanted, unwelcome and potentially physically harmful. As with any boundary violation, the intent of the woman who grabbed him is irrelevant.

The pope evidently experienced a moment that many of us (particularly women) instantly recognized: Someone is grabbing me, I am not safe, I have to do something right this second to stop this from happening. His experience, not her intent, defines what happened. In fact, His holiness set an excellent example for anyone who might face unwanted touch from, say, a coach. Or a teacher. Or a priest. However, his apology sends precisely the wrong message: that it is at best impolite and at worst not Christian to actively resist those who violate your personal boundaries. He should consider recanting that apology.

Sherry Marts, Washington