Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) may “believe in” climate change, but his actions promoting expansion of greenhouse-gas-emission-enabling highways belie this. And his real estate holdings have apparently made millions from this, according to John Willis, former Maryland secretary of state, now a University of Baltimore politics professor and historian of Maryland politics and government, and other research by Eric Cortellessa in Washington Monthly.

So how to interpret whether the Post editorial board “believes in” climate change? It publishes opinion pieces about the climate crisis, including the Jan. 7 “A warning to the world,” chastising governments for repeatedly failing to respond to climate change. 

But meanwhile “The Post’s View” also publishes opinion pieces, most recently on Jan. 10, “One roadblock down,” on the virtues of Mr. Hogan’s highway-expansion ambitions, without acknowledging the climate change consequences of inducing yet more greenhouse-gas-emitting traffic, after greenhouse-gas-generating construction has replaced carbon-absorbing trees with more impermeable surfaces, contributing to flash floods and, ultimately, more Chesapeake Bay pollution. 

What exactly is The Post’s View on local governments’ responsibility for climate change? 

Sarah Lesher, Silver Spring