So how to interpret whether the Post editorial board “believes in” climate change? It publishes opinion pieces about the climate crisis, including the Jan. 7 “A warning to the world,” chastising governments for repeatedly failing to respond to climate change.
But meanwhile “The Post’s View” also publishes opinion pieces, most recently on Jan. 10, “One roadblock down,” on the virtues of Mr. Hogan’s highway-expansion ambitions, without acknowledging the climate change consequences of inducing yet more greenhouse-gas-emitting traffic, after greenhouse-gas-generating construction has replaced carbon-absorbing trees with more impermeable surfaces, contributing to flash floods and, ultimately, more Chesapeake Bay pollution.
What exactly is The Post’s View on local governments’ responsibility for climate change?
Sarah Lesher, Silver Spring