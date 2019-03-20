I was infuriated within two paragraphs of the March 17 Metro article “Amid rising racial tensions, enrollment at historically black schools surges.” I was hoping to read an informative article about what exactly the schools were providing their students. The second paragraph brought in a fresh tragedy from clear across the globe that had nothing to do with historically black colleges and universities. Also thrown in was Heather Heyer, a white woman killed in Charlottesville.

But I found it strange that the tragic death of Army 2nd Lt. Richard Collins III, for whom a shrine sits at the College Park bus stop where he was stabbed, was ignored. Because The Post has apparently forgotten Collins: Collins, a black Bowie State University student visiting friends at the University of Maryland, was killed in an alleged hate crime. Last month, Collins’s parents established a scholarship in their son’s name for students at historically black colleges and universities. But that information was left out. Relevant Black Lives Matter.

Marie Maxwell, Washington