The June 19 editorial “Another poor staffing choice” was a shot at President Trump at the expense of acting defense secretary Patrick Shanahan’s service.

Mr. Shanahan addressed the U.S. Naval Academy commencement in May on the unlikely topic of failure, noting that people who have learned from their own failure know how they can go wrong and can be smarter, wiser and more capable than those who have never failed. I would add humbler. His focus at the Defense Department has been operational restructuring of that enormous bureaucracy to get warfighters the equipment they need faster (in their lifetimes).

In Genesis 18, Abraham bargains with God about not destroying a city if he can find 10 righteous people there; not perfect people, not saints, but righteous. Mr. Shanahan deserves better than The Post’s lumping him with the crooks, liars, grifters and thugs serving in this administration.

Thank you, Mr. Shanahan, and may we all try to heal our civic family in this land.

Doreen Neil, Williamsburg, Va.

T he June 19 editorial about Patrick Shanahan suggested that prior military service (which Mr. Shanahan does not have) is an important criterion for the job of defense secretary. While many past “secdefs” had served in the military, many had not. Charles “Engine Charlie” Wilson, Neil McElroy, Jim Schlesinger, Harold Brown, Richard B. Cheney and Ash Carter are among this respectable cohort. Indeed, the office has a firewall built in against too much military influence in the form of a mandatory interlude of at least seven years since prior active military service.

As for government experience, another seeming requisite in the editorial, Mr. Shanahan had had almost two years of it, most as deputy secretary of defense and the rest as acting secretary.

There may be arguments against Mr. Shanahan for the job he has opted not to seek, but not the ones mentioned above.

Vladimir Lehovich, Washington

