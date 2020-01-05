The Aug. 24 editorial “Give them shelter” slammed opponents of building just such a youth detention center in this area as “knee-jerk opposition . . . to sensible practices.” It went further: “The shelters have nothing to do with family separation.” And “The shelters are not an outgrowth of the Trump administration’s odious immigration policies.” All of those statements were false.
We are fortunate that D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and D.C. Council member Brandon T. Todd (D-Ward 4), Takoma Park Mayor Kate Stewart (D), the Takoma Park City Council and hundreds of concerned citizens stood up to protest the proposed migrant detention center here. They understood the nature of the Trump administration’s youth detention center plans and took action.
Ross Wells, Takoma Park
The writer is a member of the Congregation
Action Network: D.C. Youth Detention Center
Task Force and the Washington Ethical Society.