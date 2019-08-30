The Aug. 25 front-page article “For years, fentanyl has flowed across the border and through the mail” omitted the U.S. Postal Service’s aggressive efforts to keep dangerous drugs from entering the United States from China and other countries.

The Postal Service is aggressively working to implement the Stop Act. During Congress’s deliberations over the Stop Act, we expressed concerns that several proposed provisions would be impractical to implement. We worked closely with the House and Senate committees of jurisdiction to explain our position on the issue and develop solutions. Ultimately, Congress adopted many of our proposals in the final version of the Stop Act.

The Postal Service doesn’t generate advance electronic data (AED) on inbound packages; foreign posts provide it to us. Through bilateral efforts with foreign posts and other international postal organizations, we have substantially increased the percentage of AED provided to us and continue to advocate for increased AED requirements.

Meanwhile, the Postal Service and the Postal Inspection Service work closely with the Department of Homeland Security, CBP and other federal law enforcement agencies to investigate criminal activity and combat trafficking of illicit drugs.

The Postal Service operates in every community in the United States and sees the impacts of addiction every day. We are committed to taking all necessary actions to combat the opioid crisis and criminal use of the mail.

David Partenheimer, Washington

The writer is manager of public relations for the U.S. Postal Service.

