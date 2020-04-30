Rep. Justin Amash said Tuesday that he’s seeking the Libertarian Party’s nomination for president, running as an alternative to President Trump and former vice president Joe Biden.

Biden faced growing calls from Democrats to address claims made by a former aide in his Senate office who has accused him of sexually assaulting her in the early 1990s.

Thousands of candidates are facing a transformed campaign landscape, with decades-old tactics instantly obsolete. Meanwhile, Democrats now see the Senate as within reach. Here’s which seats are most likely flip.

Biden warned supporters that President Trump may try to postpone the November election. But experts say he can’t.

See what elections are coming up and which have moved.

Sign up: Want to understand what’s happening in the campaign? Sign up for The Trailer and get insights and news from across the country in your inbox three days a week.

Show More