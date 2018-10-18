IN MARYLAND and the District, incumbent attorneys general Brian E. Frosh and Karl A. Racine, both Democrats, have used their first terms to make an impact, and a highly positive one. They deserve reelection.

MARYLAND: Mr. Frosh, a well-regarded state lawmaker for 28 years before winning his current job in 2014, has been an activist attorney general. Having sought and won legislative authority to sue the federal government without prior approval from the governor or General Assembly, in 2017, he has used that power aggressively to challenge Trump administration policies, often in concert with other Democratic attorneys general. That has prompted criticism from Republicans that Mr. Frosh has politicized the job. In most cases, though, he has argued cogently that the suits are intended to protect the interests of Marylanders — for example, the tens of thousands of state residents whose health insurance would be jeopardized by the collapse of Obamacare, which Mr. Frosh is seeking to protect from the administration’s efforts to dismantle it.

Separately, Mr. Frosh has been instrumental in pushing to reform the state’s unjust, racially tilted cash-bail system, which disproportionately penalized poor and minority defendants; prevent price gouging for prescription drugs — a fight now being waged in the courts; and crack down on nursing homes that exploit and abuse vulnerable elderly residents.

His Republican challenger, Craig Wolf, a former liquor lobbyist and prosecutor, has charged Mr. Frosh with doing too little about Baltimore’s staggering murder rate — a serious problem but not one within the attorney general’s power to combat. Mr. Wolf suggests he would push for tougher sentences, including exiling state criminals to distant federal prisons. But when a number of big cities tried something similar 20 years ago, there was no clear evidence that it reduced violent crime, and plenty that it exacted a human cost — children growing up without being able to visit their fathers, for instance.

THE DISTRICT: We argued against making the D.C. attorney general an elected position — previously it was appointed — because of concerns the job would become politicized, interfere with the mayor’s agenda and saddle the city with added costs. Voters disagreed, overwhelmingly approving a charter change in 2010. Our fears, we are happy to say, have not been realized, and that is due in large measure to Mr. Racine and his capable and principled approach to becoming the city’s first elected attorney general.

Mr. Racine, now seeking a second term, faces nominal opposition from Libertarian Party candidate Joe Henchman. After taking office in 2015, Mr. Racine made a solid agency even stronger. In addition to carving out the department’s independence — no small feat given the inherent territorial challenges — Mr. Racine instituted reforms of the juvenile-justice system, cracked down on slumlords and established an office of consumer protection that has been aggressive in combating scams and abusive business practices. His office has also joined with other attorneys general, including Mr. Frosh, in challenging the Trump administration.

Particularly noteworthy is how Mr. Racine has worked behind the scenes, collaborating with other officials. A prime example occurred early in his tenure when he helped broker an agreement with D.C. Superior Court officials that ended the routine (and abominable) practice of shackling youthful defendants. That Mr. Racine decided against challenging Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) — despite encouragement from some of the mayor’s critics — shows his commendable commitment to solidifying the credibility of his office, and to the importance of the work he has begun.