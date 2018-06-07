The May 30 special real estate section included an aerial photograph of houses in the Virgin Islands after the hurricanes, accompanied by the caption “Blue temporary roofs dot a neighborhood in the U.S. Virgin Islands.” The problem: This photo was printed in black-and-white, one of only four of 35 pictures in this section not in color. With no blue roofs discernible in this photo, the entire point of the caption was completely lost.

This was not the first time that a Post photo caption referred to a color feature of the scene in the accompanying photo, even though the photo itself was printed in black-and-white. Perhaps there should be better coordination between the copy editors who write the photo captions and the production department that prints the newspaper to avoid future “off-color” remarks.

Allan Glass, Bethesda