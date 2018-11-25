No words ever written in any newspaper were more important than those written by Post publisher and chief executive Fred Ryan in his Nov. 22 op-ed, “Trump’s dangerous message: Cash buys impunity.” When a member of the media or anyone else is brutally murdered, no amount of money should buy impunity for even one of the people responsible. My guess is that on Earth or in heaven, every former president, without exception, would agree with Mr. Ryan’s condemnation of President Trump on the matter of the sickening Jamal Khashoggi murder.

Brent Budowsky, Washington

Fred Ryan’s Nov. 22 op-ed on the president’s abject disregard for Jamal Khashoggi’s murder and, more broadly, international human rights was spot on. But, please, no more investigations. As Mr. Ryan wrote: “The CIA has thoroughly investigated Khashoggi’s murder.”

Congress could too easily jump at the chance to stall and delay by doing an investigation; there is no need for more investigation. I hope Mr. Ryan will revise his stance and urge all readers to call their members of Congress and ask them to act decisively and immediately against the Saudi crown prince/government.

Rita Hessley, Cincinnati