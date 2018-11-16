Regarding Dan Crenshaw’s Nov. 14 Wednesday Opinion essay, “One small step for civility”:

Living in my New York bubble, I barely recognize Mr. Crenshaw’s name . My politics are radically different from his, as they come from my left critique of all neoliberalism and of capitalism in general. But, having read his commentary regarding the savage “Saturday Night Live” satire of his lost vision, I praise his response to it. It was righteous and forgiving.

That “Saturday Night Live” apologized was, I believe, the result of his exemplary response. As someone who is generally angry about what I consider to be society’s failings, I am restored — at least for now — to a surprising degree of harmony. For that, I thank Mr. Crenshaw.

Perry Weiner, New York