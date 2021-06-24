“Congress has a choice,” D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) said at the start of the hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. “It can continue to exclude D.C. residents from the democratic process, forcing them to watch from the sidelines as Congress votes on federal and D.C. laws, and to treat them, in the words of Frederick Douglass, as ‘aliens, not citizens, but subjects.’ Or it can live up to our nation’s founding principles and pass the D.C. statehood bill.” The push for statehood has never been stronger, with the House passing legislation twice within the past year, the Biden administration fully backing statehood and more senators than ever — 46 — signing on to legislation that would make the District the 51st state. The bill would shrink the seat of the federal government to a two-square-mile enclave and designate the rest of the District as the State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth.