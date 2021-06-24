“Congress has a choice,” D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) said at the start of the hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. “It can continue to exclude D.C. residents from the democratic process, forcing them to watch from the sidelines as Congress votes on federal and D.C. laws, and to treat them, in the words of Frederick Douglass, as ‘aliens, not citizens, but subjects.’ Or it can live up to our nation’s founding principles and pass the D.C. statehood bill.” The push for statehood has never been stronger, with the House passing legislation twice within the past year, the Biden administration fully backing statehood and more senators than ever — 46 — signing on to legislation that would make the District the 51st state. The bill would shrink the seat of the federal government to a two-square-mile enclave and designate the rest of the District as the State of Washington, Douglass Commonwealth.
But the obstacles in the Senate are formidable. Support from any Republican is unlikely, and the opposition of Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) to eliminating the filibuster means 60 votes will be needed to proceed with debate. It is unclear if there will be a vote in the committee, where one Democrat, Ms. Sinema, has not said whether she would support the legislation. Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.), sponsor of the statehood legislation, seemed to acknowledge the political reality at the end of the hearing with a quote from William Wilberforce, British parliamentarian who led the fight against slavery: “Having heard all of this you may choose to look the other way but you can never again say you did not know.”
The ugly truth that statehood opponents look away from is that more than 700,000 residents of D.C. are denied the basic democracy this country was founded on. They are taxed — paying more federal income tax per capita than any state — without equal say in the federal laws that govern them, and the decisions of their local government are subject to the whims of Congress.
Over the past year, Republicans have cited parking spaces, car dealerships, landfills, airports, mining, logging and agriculture as reasons to oppose D.C. statehood, and Tuesday’s hearing saw equally preposterous arguments. D.C. residents are too educated, was the claim advanced by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.); Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) helpfully suggested that D.C. residents who want representation can move.
Constitutional issues have been raised, too, but it is impossible to reconcile this country’s founding principles with D.C.’s status. “For the founders,” said University of Michigan Law School professor Richard Primus, “no principle was more essential to the Constitution than representative government. . . . It would be strange to conclude that their vision requires us to maintain a situation in which so many American citizens lack representation.”
