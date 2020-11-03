The Trump presidency did not create this imbalance. We’ve been drifting in the wrong direction since the rise of radio and television. The technologies of mass communication elevated virtual experience over immediate experience; with Franklin D. Roosevelt’s fireside chats, the president was in every American parlor. Eventually, thanks to smartphones, the president wormed his way into every palm.

The famous story of Calvin Coolidge gives a measure of the change. A woman told the 30th president that she had bet her friend she could make him say more than two words. “You lose,” Silent Cal replied. A circumspect president is unimaginable today.

With the eager cooperation of television and the Internet, President Trump has maximized the presidential footprint to an absurd degree. He is with us always, from early-morning tweetstorms to the monologues of late-night comics. Imagine: Millions of people this year have allowed a matter of public health (how best to slow the spread of a new disease) to be distorted into a question about the president (does Trump think masks are cool?). Looking to the president for cues on personal behavior — whether it’s mask-wearing or truth-telling or simple courtesy — abdicates the job of citizenship.

The morning after Election Day is a swell time to start taking our own jobs more seriously, beginning with media consumption. Bingeing on politics over social media is about as healthy as a breakfast of whiskey shots and cigarettes. Active citizenship means understanding that your Facebook feed is not full of political outrage because the world is coming apart; it’s full of political outrage because Facebook’s algorithm knows that you respond to outrage. Citizenship requires reflection, inquiry, persuasion. Social media platforms prioritize the opposite.

For four years, millions of Americans have been proverbial rats in cages, frantically tapping the levers of Twitter or cable “news” for their next hit of presidential outrage. Happy for the attention, the media delivered dose after dose until the addicted rats kept on tapping regardless of the damage they could measure in their own anxiety and in the palpable anger around them.

Social media addicts who complain about anxiety are the rough equivalent of alcoholics who complain about morning headaches. America needs rehab, a thorough detox of the information we consume. As citizens get free of the addiction to political outrage, the oversized role of the presidency will begin to shrink.

And better citizenship starts at home, or close to home. Americans have become alienated from the federal government, with its imperial presidency, hamstrung Congress and dangerously politicized Supreme Court. But the essence of citizenship is activism, not alienation. Get active in your community. The president doesn’t fix schools, no matter who’s in office; school boards and PTA presidents and volunteer tutors fix schools. The president doesn’t feed the hungry; local food banks and charitable donors feed the hungry. The president doesn’t create jobs; individual businesses and the customers who patronize them create jobs.

Citizenship grows from the grass roots up. The oversized presidency looms from the top down. It has been heartbreaking to read about families sundered and neighbors coming to blows over differing views of the Oval Office occupant. As citizens, we shouldn’t give the president that kind of power.

Perhaps you heard recently of the Mitchells and the Gateses of Pittsburgh. Next-door neighbors and longtime friends, they found themselves divided by the overhyped president. Stuart and Chris Mitchell planted a Biden sign on their lawn while Jill and Bart Gates rocked a Trump sign. Then they realized something was missing, and each family added a homemade sign with an arrow pointing across the space between their homes. “We (Heart) Them,” the signs declared.

That’s citizenship. That’s putting the presidency in its proper place: an important, powerful place, a post well worth our attention. But not sovereign over our lives and loves; those are ours alone.

