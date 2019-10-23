I’m in awe of how President Trump is tearing apart our Constitution. As Alexander Hamilton pointed out when he “sketched out the type of charlatan who would most threaten the republic: ‘When a man unprincipled in private life[,] desperate in his fortune, bold in his temper . . . despotic in his ordinary demeanour — known to have scoffed in private at the principles of liberty — when such a man is seen . . . to take every opportunity of embarrassing the General Government & bringing it under suspicion — to flatter and fall in with all the non sense of the zealots of the day — It may justly be suspected that his object is the throw things into confusion that he may “ride the storm and direct the whirlwind.” ’ ” This describes Mr. Trump to a tee.