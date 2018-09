The Sept. 7 “Candorville” comic strip left out the most important comparison of President Trump and a Mafia boss. Trump’s base justifies his presidency by invoking the Mafia Defense, which holds that if you give several thousand dollars to the church, it is okay to engage in illegal drugs, prostitution, racketeering, etc.

Let’s hope Trump’s unhinged, uninformed foreign policies don’t make us all “go to the mattresses.”

Ray J. Lum, Arlington