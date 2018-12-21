President Trump at the WHite House on Dec. 11 in Washington. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Regarding the Dec. 16 front-page article “Poll: Few Americans believe Trump’s false claims”:

The Post’s poll found, on average, that 25 percent of adults believed President Trump’s false claims. That means about 62.5 million Americans, on average, believe Mr. Trump’s falsehoods. That is not a small number, especially because those believers tend to be politically boisterous.

The poll did not ask how people felt about Mr. Trump’s false statements. Many people may like the false statements because they make them feel better about border security, North Korea, NATO funding — name the falsehood of the day/hour.

Mr. Trump is a salesman, and “feel” sells. Facts, not so much.

Bill McCarty, Bristow