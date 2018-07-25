With his usual care, Dan Balz, in his July 22 The Sunday Take column, “President confounds even his intelligence chief,” told us what we need to keep in mind in the aftermath of our president’s performance in the preceding week. Fortunately, no American has suffered immediate loss as a result of the president’s demonstrated obtuseness, but we may have been lucky up to now, and his limited ability should remain foremost in our thoughts.

Consider the president’s reaction to Russian President Vladi­mir Putin’s proposal to allow the United States to interview the Russian military intelligence officers who stand indicted by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III in exchange for Russia interviewing our former ambassador to that country. At the news conference with Mr. Putin, the president said he thought the proposition was “an incredible offer.” But our State Department spokeswoman said it was “absolutely absurd,” and our Senate voted 98 to 0 against the proposal. The president then decided that he “disagrees with it.” When I think of this display of presidential perspicacity as it might apply to a situation in which he must summarily decide whether a nuclear weapon should be launched or some other military action should be waged, I shudder.

But since he really wants a military parade, let him enjoy his parade — despite its being estimated to cost only $whoknowshowmanymillions. It may keep him occupied, and perhaps someone else can make the important decisions. But please, Congress, please keep your eyes fixed firmly on this White House.

Bernard Ries, Washington