The logo for the Anthem Insurance Company appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday. (Richard Drew/AP)

Regarding the Oct. 4 news article “Trump’s order will deny visas to immigrants who lack health-care coverage”:

It is interesting that President Trump’s recent proclamation would deny visas to immigrants who cannot cover their own health-care costs because, in his words, “taxpayers bear substantial cost” in paying for medical expenses of people who lack health insurance. What does this mean for the 29 million Americans who are uninsured or the 44 million who are underinsured? What is Mr. Trump’s fix for that travesty?

Beryl Rosenstein, Baltimore

