I read with disgust the July 31 front-page article “Trump team might bypass Congress on tax cut for rich.” I am not wealthy by any yardstick, but I have some savings in the stock market and would probably benefit some from these cuts. However, the majority of the people who would benefit do not need it. The rich benefited greatly from the huge tax cut last year. The people who need financial help now are those stuck in low-paying jobs, those having to decide whether to buy food or prescriptions, and those who cannot find affordable housing — among others.

For the sake of all that is decent, forget about this scam to help the 1 percent yet again.

Janet Sargent, Waldorf