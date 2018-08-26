Defenders of President Trump imagine that they have hit upon an effective strategy by insisting on the need to separate what he says from what he does. Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) is only among the most recent to deploy this strategy [“As Trump hurls racial invective, GOP is quiet,” front page, Aug. 19]. They are mistaken for at least two reasons. First, they should read less selectively the book with which they are disposed to hit the rest of us over the head — more often than not in their hermeneutic ineptitude (witness the appeal of Jeff Sessions to Romans). Indeed, it seems timely to recall Matthew 12:36: “by your words you will be acquitted, and by your words you will be condemned.” Second, Ralph Waldo Emerson was indeed closer to the truth than these defenders when he reminded us: “Words are also actions, and actions are a kind of words.” Let us attend carefully to what the occupant of the office of president does, including what he says. When someone calls someone else “a dog,” one has insulted that person.

We do countless things with words, and what we do with them is hardly negligible. Actions speak, and words can injure — or go some distance in healing wounds inflicted by words and other deeds.

Vincent Colapietro, Narragansett, R.I.