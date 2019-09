Dennis Ross’s Sept. 17 op-ed, “A White House on the brink of its first foreign policy crisis,” offered five steps to resolve the Saudi-Iran crisis. None involved the United States, Saudis or Houthis negotiating an end to the Yemen civil war. Was and is that not the cause of much of the conflict overall, including this attack? Have the Houthis not rebelled in Sanaa and the north? Have the Sunni tribes not rebelled in Aden and the south?