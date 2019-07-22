A sheet of uncut $100 bills makes its way through the printing process at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing Western Currency Facility in Fort Worth. (LM Otero/AP)

In her July 18 Thursday Opinion essay, “The product of our political dysfunction: Soaring debt,” Maya MacGuineas correctly raised the existential threat posed by the continuation of unsustainable budget deficits. However, Ms. MacGuineas falsely stated that the largest contributor to the deficit is the “unpaid-for tax cuts.” In that regard, the Treasury Department’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service publishes monthly treasury statements that report actual performance instead of Congressional Budget Office projections.

These documents state that federal revenue rose between fiscal 2017 and fiscal 2018 when the Trump tax cuts became law. In addition, during the first nine months of fiscal 2019, revenue has increased by nearly $70 billion. The challenge is on the spending side, where outlays have increased by more than $400 billion between fiscal 2015 and 2018 alone.

We need to solve this crisis, but, to do so, we need to correctly understand the origins. That lies on the spending side of the ledger, particularly with the difficult topic of entitlement spending.

Christopher Coughlin, Arlington

