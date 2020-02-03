And as we are all learning, this can be a source of comparative instability during times of heightened partisan conflict.

Even to suggest such a thing can seem blasphemous in a political culture deeply attached to the separation of legislative and executive powers.

White House Counsel Pat Cipollone tapped those political traditions when he argued in the president’s main defense brief that Trump’s removal from office on “nebulous” abuse-of-power charges “could allow Congress to use impeachment against a President based merely on policy differences, making it function like a parliamentary no-confidence vote.”

Right now, however, a quick and dirty way to oust a scandal-plagued national leader — without throwing the entire political system into upheaval — seems like an advantage.

No-confidence votes and other parliamentary maneuvers facilitate leadership turnover, as in the events that allowed Theresa May to resign as prime minister of the United Kingdom and Boris Johnson to succeed her, while the Conservative Party kept power, ministers and members of Parliament kept their jobs — until a new election sorted things out.

On the whole, the U.K.’s parliamentary system held up rather well under the pressure of the Brexit crisis, whatever the pros and cons of that particular policy turn out to be.

A revolving door at the prime minister’s office has embarrassed postwar Japan (35 prime ministers since World War II) and Italy (43). On the other hand, neither country can truly be described as unstable; prime ministers came and went, but the political system stayed basically the same, with little political violence.

Presidential systems such as ours seem inflexible — indeed brittle — by contrast. “What in a parliamentary system would be a government crisis can become a full-blown regime crisis in a presidential system,” Yale political scientist Juan José Linz wrote in his classic 1990 essay, “The Perils of Presidentialism.”

Linz mostly had in mind Latin American cases such as Chile, where polarization led to a military coup against President Salvador Allende in 1973.

Linz saw U.S. presidentialism as a stable exception to the unstable norm in Latin America, crediting the moderation of U.S. political parties for tempering what would otherwise be chronic clashes between executive and legislative branches controlled by rival parties — and enjoying separate democratic mandates.

“In countries where the preponderance of voters is centrist . . . the divisiveness latent in presidential competition is not a serious problem,” Linz wrote.

Writing amid the collapse of the United States’ ideological and geopolitical rival, the Soviet Union, he reflected an upbeat view of U.S. political culture that pervaded American thought three decades ago.

It is increasingly clear in hindsight, though, that the Cold War’s external pressure kept U.S. political conflict within broadly “centrist” channels.

The downfall of President Richard M. Nixon arguably demonstrated the power of the overarching consensus that Linz saw in post-World War II America.

Once Nixon’s guilt became undeniable, his own party abandoned him in the national interest — and Nixon himself quit rather than subject the country, embroiled in a seemingly permanent struggle with Moscow, to an impeachment ordeal.

Today’s atmosphere recalls the far more tumultuous 19th century, which was characterized by escalating crises leading to Civil War — and then three decades of partisan gridlock in Washington.

The struggle between President Andrew Johnson and Congress was a key episode in that story, and, unlike Nixon’s impeachment, it went on to the bitter end: Johnson’s acquittal in 1868 by a single vote in the Senate.

America between 1945 and 1992 exhibited some attributes of what political scientists call “consociational democracy,” in which political parties of a heterogeneous society agree, formally or informally, to respect certain norms for the sake of power-sharing and stability.

Many parliamentary systems, due to frequent coalition negotiations among parties, are structurally consociational. The “two-party system” that the Cold War fostered in the United States, however, has proved transitory. Republicans’ partisan impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998-1999 was — also in hindsight — an early symptom of its decay.

All systems, “however wisely designed,” Linz wrote, depend “on the ability of their leaders to govern, to inspire trust, to respect the limits of their power, and to reach an adequate degree of consensus.” For the time being, our leader is Donald Trump.

