The Nov. 18 front-page article “ ‘Nothing on this page is real’ ” was a very interesting probe into the process and incentives for spreading outright lies in the online political arena. Christopher Blair’s Internet forums are vehicles for spreading fiction that many viewers take to be fact and then spread virally despite his 14 disclaimers that “nothing on this page is real.” The problem is that this type of political disinformation has led to criminal responses, such as “Pizzagate,” and is also polarizing gullible segments of the population. These types of communications have gotten to the point that they have become the equivalent of yelling “fire” in a crowded movie theater.

Mr. Blair characterizes his efforts as political satire, in the same vein as the Onion and liberal writers such as Andy Borowitz. My sense is that very few people mistake those sources for reality. Mr. Blair has a strong financial incentive not to emphasize the disclosures that his postings are made up because he profits from each view.

Because many people take such made-up postings to be truthful, I believe that prominent upfront legal disclosures should be required for all Internet forums/blogs/websites, liberal or conservative, where information is literally made up. Mr. Blair’s disclosures are obviously not prominent enough to prevent many readers from mistakenly spreading his satire as truth. This would not prevent political satirists of any political persuasion from continuing to exercise their First Amendment rights, but it would reduce the viral proliferation of dangerous outright lies that are leading to criminal actions.

Bruce Hahn, Winchester

The Nov. 18 article “ ‘Nothing on this page is real’ ” was fascinating and sad. Both sides believe they are serving their ideals and gain a sense of purpose and superiority by denigrating the other side.

It is very rare to have people change their minds by being insulted. Rather, positions tend to harden. Transformations usually come through positive experiences with others.

Christopher Blair and his 100-plus policing liberals are contributing to the problem rather than helping to solve it. The tabloid headlines visible at checkout stands for decades already show that some people will believe anything.

I hope Mr. Blair will use his imagination and writing skills to find a way to bring people together to promote inclusivity and kindness, or at least respect and civility.

Hedy Bookin-Weiner, Columbia