Lisa Spain, Kensington
Et tu, Washington Post? The Feb. 24 front-page article “Against ‘climate alarmism’: The anti-Greta” profiled the latest designated hitter drafted by the Heartland Institute to discredit the overwhelmingly accepted science that climate change is real and that human activity is causing it, science that Greta Thunberg has been proclaiming worldwide. Those findings have been endorsed by NASA, the agency that provided humanity with the two images that so clearly illustrate that we’re all in it together: Earthrise from Apollo 8, showing the beautiful blue marble coming up from behind the moon, and Voyager 2’s “family portrait” of all the planets, capturing what Carl Sagan dubbed “the pale blue dot.”
And yet we are treated to Naomi Seibt’s denouncement of climate consciousness as “a despicably anti-human ideology”? The article did not treat the reader to any mention of Heartland’s past involvement with discrediting the science showing tobacco’s ill effects or the financial and personnel connections between the institute and the fossil fuel industry.
Voyager 2 and its sister, Voyager 1, have both left our solar system, heading into interstellar space. Given the greed and willful disinformation rampant on this planet today, one might well doubt whether any other human artifacts will ever follow them.
Ralph Camilli, Annandale